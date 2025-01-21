Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani were invited to attend the Republican leader Donald J Trump's swearing-in ceremony and a reception dinner was hosted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week. Needless to say, the Ambani couple, epitomes of grace and poise, exuded royalty as they attended the ceremony with a touch of Indianness.

Making India proud on the global stage, the couple were among the Indian entrepreneurs invited to a candlelight dinner held a day before Trump's inauguration. At the pre-inauguration dinner, the Ambanis posed for pictures with industry leaders and Trump. The couple radiated elegance as they posed with Trump and other dignitaries.

Nita Ambani excuses elegance in traditional Kanchipuram silk saree

In pictures clicked during the dinner party, Mukesh Ambani was seen wearing a black suit, while Nita Ambani draped an elegant saree. Known for her preference for homegrown brands and Indian couture, Nita chose a custom-made saree by Manish Malhotra.

Nita Ambani graced the private reception draped in a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh. Designed with extensive research, the saree featured over 100 significant traditional motifs inspired by the spiritual and historical essence of Kanchipuram's grand temples. Adorned with 18th-century heritage Indian jewellery, she carried the soul of India to the global stage. The custom-made saree, woven by National Award-winning master artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, included intricate motifs like the Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle symbolizing Lord Vishnu), Mayil (representing immortality and divinity), and the mythical Sorgavasal animal trails (embodying India's rich folklore).

Adding a contemporary touch, the saree was paired with a Manish Malhotra velvet blouse featuring a built-up neckline and intricate beadwork along the sleeve hem, epitomizing timeless sophistication. Complementing the ensemble was a 200-year-old rare Indian pendant crafted in Southern India – a parrot-shaped treasure encrusted with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls set in the gold Kundan technique with red and green enamel. Through this exquisite attire, Nita Ambani celebrated the eternal beauty of Indian traditions, honouring artisans and bringing global attention to their unparalleled craftsmanship.

Nita Ambani at a private bash hosted by Trump

Meanwhile, Nita amped up the glam quotient and opted for a stunning shimmery saree for a private bash hosted by Trump. For the occasion, she donned an exquisite nine-yard black embroidered saree featuring delicate gold embroidery, sequin embellishments, zardozi work, and jewel-embellished borders. Draped elegantly, the pallu was pinned over her shoulder, cascading gracefully to floor length.

She paired the saree with a matching black silk blouse featuring a split bandhgala collar, half-length sleeves, intricate embroidery, scalloped lace cuffs, and sequin embellishments.

As for Mukesh Ambani, he complemented his wife with a stylish black tuxedo. His blazer featured silk shawl lapels, front button closures, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves.

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States, marking a remarkable comeback to power after a four-year hiatus from politics.

