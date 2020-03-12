Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten, who had met US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence last weekend, has tested positive for Coronavirus or COVID-19. Wajngarten, a Brazilian government spokesman, had met Trump Saturday and was pictured standing next to him and Pence at a state dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

In an official statement, the Brazilian government confirmed the development and said that "the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic has adopted and is adopting all of the necessary preventive measures to preserve the health of the President of the Republic and the entire presidential committee that accompanied him in the recent official trip to the United States."

Wajngarten was part of a presidential delegation in the United States and met with several other US officials. The Brazilian President was also in close contact with him. Following the detection of infection in Wajngarten, the president also underwent testing for the COVID-19 and the results are likely to come on Friday.

The Brazilian officials said that their US counterparts have been informed about the test results of Wajngarten, which raises concerns about the health of President Trump who came in close contact with him.

However, when asked about it, Trump said that he was not concerned about it. "I did hear something about that. We had dinner together. We did nothing unusual. We sat next to one another for a period of time," the US president said while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's son and a lawmaker, who was also in close contact with Wajngarten said that he too would undergo testing. Eduardo had also posed with Trump and his daughter Ivanka. He, however, has not shown any symptoms of the COVID-19 infection so far.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put himself in isolation after wife shows flu-like symptoms

Meanwhile, another world leader - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - is facing the threat of possible coronavirus infection, Trudeau said that he has isolated himself after his wife shown flu-like symptoms. The test results of Trudeau's wife are expected Friday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie's results back. But I'll be busy working from home. Today, I'll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a Cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter.