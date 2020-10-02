In a major setback for the Trumps months before the US Presidential Elections, President Donald Trump confirmed that he and the First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump took to Twitter and announced, "Tonight,@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Hope Hicks, Trump's close aide tested positive

Earlier, Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump underwent a Covid-19 test after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for the disease.

Trump also announced they are awaiting the test results and are beginning a quarantine process. His Tweet came after Hope Hicks, one his aides, had tested positive for the virus. Hicks had travelled with the President on Air Force One earlier this week, the source added.

Taking to Twitter after the interview, the President said: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID 19. Terrible. The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process."

