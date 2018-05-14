Donald Trump Honors His Incredible Mother In Mothers Day Video But Skips Mention of Melania Trump Close
President Donald Trump shared his Mothers Day message on his Twitter account where he and amp;nbsp;spoke more broadly about what mothers meant to the U.S. He, however, and amp;nbsp;did not mention his wife Melania in his speech. and amp;nbsp; and amp;ldquo;It and amp;rsquo;s a special opportunity to thank all of the mothers and grandmothers in our lives, and amp;rdquo; the president said of Mother and amp;rsquo;s Day. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: and amp;nbsp;@realDonaldTrump/Twitter