Dominican Republic Cuts Ties With Taiwan In favor Of China

In another diplomatic blow to Taiwan, the Dominican Republic severed ties with the self-ruled island after nearly 80 years. Beijing and Taipei confirmed on May 1 that it has switched its allegiance to China. The news that the Caribbean nation agreed to establish diplomatic relations with China in favor of Taiwan drew strong condemnation from Taiwans foreign minister, Joseph Wu. He said China had offered financial incentives to attract the Dominican Republics support, describing them as false promises.