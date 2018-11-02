Societal acceptance of domestic violence against women is prevalent in developing countries with 36 per cent of the global population justifying it in some cases, a new research said.

The study found most cases were reported with male partners beating the women for going out without permission; arguing; neglecting the children; suspicion over promiscuity; refusal to have sex; or for bad culinary skills.

Approximately 36 per cent of those questioned during the study justified at least one of these situations, said LynnMarie Sardinha, a researcher at the University of Bristol in the UK.

Most justifications came from women in highly patriarchal societies that suggested they have "internalised the idea of a husband who physically punishes his wife or verbally reprimands her as an exercise of his right that serves her interest", Sardinha added.

Most "perceive this behaviour as legitimate disciplining, rather than an act of violence", the researcher said.

For the study, the researchers used Demographic and Health Surveys examined 1.17 million men and women in 49 low and middle-income countries.

The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that attitude towards domestic violence varied across nations with 83 per cent of Timor-Leste population in Southeast Asia justifying it.

Overall, social acceptance is higher in South Asia with 47 per cent.

In 36 of these where there was frequent and severe political conflict within the past five years, this tendency was much higher.

Societal acceptance of domestic violence among men was lower in countries with more democratic regimes where women had more economic rights.

There is a need for an international domestic violence prevention policy, said the researchers as is also believed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that said 30 per cent of women globally have experienced it at least once in their lifetime. Its prevention is both urgent and vital.

Domestic violence has serious physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health consequences. It negatively impacts on the well-being of children and families and has wider social implications, the study said.