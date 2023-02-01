In Marley and Me, Owen Wilson's character says: "A dog doesn't care if you're rich or poor, clever or dull, smart or dumb. Give him your heart and he'll give you his." A new video attests to this truth. In a heartwarming clip that is winning hearts on the internet, a dog is seen staying with his human dad throughout the course of his hospitalisation and comforting him.

Shared on a social media platform recently, the video documents Magnus, a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever, accompanying his father, Brian Benson (who was experiencing chest pains), to the hospital. Magnus stayed by Benson's side for three days as doctors tried to identify the cause of his discomfort. Benson was diagnosed with a heart condition known as cardiomyopathy.

"Having him there helped not only me, but he calmed my daughters as well. Magnus being with me 24/7 meant more to me than he will ever know. I am beyond grateful for my boy," said Benson in the post that has garnered over 1 million likes since its sharing.

A Serious Cardiac Condition

Benson was admitted to the emergency room (ER) after experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing. During his stay in the ER, doctors conducted a battery of tests to ascertain the reason behind his affliction. He was eventually diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart's ability to pump blood to the rest of the body is affected.

"Even though I have been working out for over 35 years, eat healthy, ran the NYC marathon, completed multiple Spartan races, trained in Krav Maga and boxing, I'm one of the rare cases where a person "just" develops cardiomyopathy," wrote Benson in the post accompanying the video shared on Instagram. He added that his diagnosis was likely linked to his family's history of heart disease.

Magnus: A Good Good Boy

While Benson expressed gratitude to his family and friends for their love and support, his deepest thank you were reserved for his best boy, Magnus, who did not leave his side even for a moment. As Magnus was also Benson's service dog, he was permitted to stay with him at the hospital.

In the video, the pupper can be seen hugging his father and comforting him with kisses. He is seen sitting next to Benson and accompanying him to all the rooms where he underwent tests. The duo also share a few snacks and sleep together. "He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation. He knows when to cuddle and when to get a little 'goofy'," wrote Benson.

Not only did the pooch motivate his dad to remain positive throughout the episode, but he also helped his human sisters retain their composure. "He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know," concluded Benson. As the video ends, Benson and Magnus can be seen leaving the hospital together.