Growing up watching Tom and Jerry, Tom and Spike have been the embodiment of the adage "Fighting like cats and dogs" for most of us. Well, they do share a naturally antagonistic relationship with each other, don't they?

However, every now and then, heartwarming examples of love between the two species make us go "Aww". One such adorable cat-dog duo from Canada has broken a scooter riding Guinness World Record together.

Sashimi, a 7-year-old Bengal cat, and Lollipop, a 5-year-old Boston Terrier, from Ontario, Canada, have set a new world record for the Fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair). The furry friends clocked a time of 4.37 seconds on 19 September 2020, riding their way into the Guinness World Records 2022 book.

Melissa Millett, their trainer told Guinness World Records, that the duo came up with the trick by all by themselves. "Lollipop and Sashimi both enjoyed the scooter alone and it had never occurred to me that they would ride it together," she said in a statement.

'Pawtners' In Crime

Sashimi and Lollipop have been best friends from the time they were just a kitten and a puppy. Millett, who is a professional dog trainer, brought the kitten home when she was 10 months old, and the puppy when she was only 12 weeks old. Melissa was dealing with the loss of another dog, Butter, who passed away in a car accident. It was around this time that she embraced Lollipop, a well-bred Boston Terrier puppy who was deaf.

40-year-old Millet's home is shared by 8 other dogs and 3 other cats. However, Sashimi and Lollipop get along the best with each other. The feline prefers Lollipop's company and does not like to train with the other cats. And Lollipop refuses to share her 'equipment' with any of her other pals.

A proud Millet narrated that while the two animals enjoyed riding the scooter separately, she was amazed when they began riding it together. The two best buddies had come up with the new act on their own!

"One day during practice, Lollipop was working on her scooter riding when Sashimi ran over to try and steal a turn! Sashimi jumped on the scooter first, then Lollipop jumped on and started pushing her. We were shocked!!! They had made up this trick themselves!!! It is now my absolute favourite trick," she described.

A Family of Stars

Despite their friendship and their productive 'professional relationship', the two ladies have their own personalities. Lollipop loves taking initiative and comes up with her own trick tricks. On the other hand, Sashimi—as Millett fondly describes—is a 'diva'.

"She loves working, learning new tricks and mental stimulation," averred Millet. Sashimi enjoys hiking and is unafraid of going toe-to-toe with her larger friends. She also can be spotted engaging in other 'activities' such as pushing a shopping cart or her playing the piano.

And the two comrades are nothing short of stars, with their own fan following. "When Lollipop and Sashimi scoot together in public, the response can only be likened to a media frenzy over a celebrity. People gather! Take videos! They create quite the stir," expressed an amused Millet.

Despite the lockdown, Sashimi's diva persona has remained intact stated her trainer. She still loves being photographed and playing with her "fellow" dogs. Lollipop kept herself occupied by learning new tricks and catching up on lots of siestas. According to Millet, the self-isolation period only strengthened the bond between the two four-legged bosom pals.

However, the duo is not the only record-breaking star in the family. Their brother, 4-year-old dog Jellybean, has two records to his name. He holds the world record for the Fastest 5m pushing a basketball by a dog (10.31 seconds) and Most bounce passes of a basketball between a human and dog in 30 seconds (21 seconds). Like Lollipop, he is also deaf. But that has not stopped him from bouncing his way into the record books.