The opening night of IPL 2024 saw the clash of the titans as Virat Kohli's RCB went against MS Dhoni's CSK. Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad defeated Royal Challenger Bangalore led by Faf Du Plessis. When Karn Sharma picked up the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli couldn't hold himself back.

Virat's gesture

The nail-biting match made everyone in the stadium be at the edge of their seats. In a video that is going viral, Kohli can be seen allegedly abusing Rachin during the charged-up moment. The wicket came at a crucial time and Virat's reaction further amplified it. Social media reacted to the clip doing the rounds.

Reactions

"Play your Game, show your sportsmanship by playing. If you cannot, Go and gave regular class how to behave from Smriti," wrote a user. "Grow up chiku doesn't suit your age and stature," another user commented. "Let the bat talk VK instead of frustrations," a social media user opined. "Simple thing is he has absolutely NO class at all," another social media user commented.

"Arrogant and this the way delhi lads brought up RCB is always s loser," read a comment. "Womens Team won the IPL learn something," another comment read. In the post-match presentation, Gaikwad said that they have utmost role clarity in the team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on his team

"Everyone is a stroke-player in our side, even Jinx. There is role clarity in the batting unit. Helps a lot. Lots of positive, but two-three things to work on. The batting, everyone chipped in. If we had a few batters from the top-order batting through, the chase would have been easier," he said.