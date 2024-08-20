Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is known for her sartorial choices, being a beauty influencer, Mira's fashion game is always on point. Being a mother of two and managing her business, she is a family person at heart, Mira often shares posts from her get-together and family time on her Instagram.

She shares a close bond with Shahid Kapoor's family. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mira Rajput shared a candid picture with her fam-jam, Ishaan Khatter Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sana Kapur and Ruhaan Kapoor.

Mira Rajput trolled for wearing sandals while tying rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter

Mira Rajput tied rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter this year. Elated Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories and dropped unseen candid moments from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Mira also shared a family picture featuring her entire family smiling and posing for a pic.

Amid several pictures, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter cordial brother-sister bonding. The picture of Mira tying Rakhi to Ishan has gone viral.

In the image, Mira exuded elegance as she opted for blue and white ethnic wear. While Ishan wore a grey short kurta and paired it with black pants.

Mira was seen lovingly tying Ishan rakhi, but eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Mira was wearing sandals while tying the rakhi. This didn't go down well with them and they slammed her.

A user wrote, "She doesn't know traditions that one doesn't tie rakhi while wearing sandals."

Another mentioned, "Who wears sandals while tying rakhi."

The third one wrote, " Wearing slippers/ sandals while tying rakhi is not in our tradition."

Take a look at some more pictures of the trio: Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

About Mira and Shahid

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.