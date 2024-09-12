Alia Bhatt was recently spotted out and about in the city all set for a photoshoot. The diva wore a backless, black gown that made her look uber sensuous. Alia, who is all set for the release of her next production – Jigra – posed for the paps as she arrived for the photoshoot. However, her statement outfit couldn't make an impression on all.

Many on social media were quick to comment on how the dress didn't suit her. And many couldn't stop heaping praise on the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. "Who did this to her she doesn't have the body type that carry such dresses her stylist should work with her body," wrote a user. "Looking so flat," another user commented.

"This isn't suiting her at all," a social media user commented. "Kareena would have done justice to this dress," another social media user opined. "She's got no curves," read a comment. "After cheating on hot actresses, this is what Ranbir got as a result," another comment read. "Fail to impress," one more of the comments read.

However, there were many who couldn't stop complimenting her. "Beauty in black," wrote a user. "Doesn't look like she's a mom," wrote another user. "Hot mommy," read a comment. "The genes," read another comment. On the work front, Alia has several films in her kitty. After the release of Jigra, Alia would again resume shooting for YRF's first female spy series – Alpha. Alia will be sharing the screen space with Sharwari Wagh in the film.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as well.