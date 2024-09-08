Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are fire every time they come together on screen. Their recent ad for blackout curtains has the two of them bringing their offscreen chemistry to onscreen. The advertisement begins with Ranbir Kapoor doing yoga inside his home in bright sunlight. Alia Bhatt is seen getting restless and complains to him of not having any night life.

The cute banter

Ranbir is quick to say, "Excuse me! (I am) the OG night owl." He then creates a 'pitch dark' ambience by drawing out blackout curtains as they enjoy their movie time together. However, Alia doesn't seem excited and stands in front of him to bring the disco lights in. The two then dance to Ranbir's popular number - Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir is seen getting tired towards the end and lays on the sofa. When Alia asks him if he is tired, the actor is quick to say sheepishly, "Itna bhi nahi! (Not that much)." The couple's adorable ad has melted hearts on social media. Alia has often spoken highly about working with Ranbir Kapoor and the kind of actor he is.

Alia on working with Ranbir

"As an actor, I have so much love and respect for him. Ranbir is the easiest actor to work with. He is always very calm on set. He is the most punctual. He is also so accommodating and so giving. When you shoot with Ranbir, you can feel a silent energy," she had said in an interview with Filmfare.

"You don't feel his stardom or his presence in that overbearing sort of way. It's so natural and it's so calm. He is such a beautiful actor. You can't see him preparing for his role and working hard to get into character. And I am very much like that as well," she further added.