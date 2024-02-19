Does Wearing Makeup Age Your Skin?

For many people, applying makeup every day is more than a routine; it's a ritual that boosts confidence and brings out inner beauty. However, many beauty fans have a lingering question: Does cosmetics age the skin? We begin on a journey to find out the complex relationship between cosmetics and skin aging in this exploration, seeking the views of experts to shed light on how various makeup practices may contribute to premature aging and solutions to prevent it.

"The aging effect of cosmetics is a complex subject that is influenced by factors such as product type and skincare routines," says Dr Neena Kondapally, Dermatologist & Founder, of Avah Skin Hair Aesthetics.

While cosmetics are not a direct cause of aging, Dr Kondapally outlines certain behaviors that can lead to skin problems over time:

Clogged Pores: Heavy or oil-based cosmetics can clog pores, resulting in blackheads and acne. This can cause textural difficulties and an aged appearance over time. To lessen the danger of clogged pores, choose harmless makeup.

Inadequate Cleansing: Failure to fully remove makeup interferes with the skin's nightly renewal process, producing irritation and inflammation over time. Remove makeup with a gentle cleanser before bedtime to allow your skin to go through its natural procedures.

Dehydration: Some cosmetic products can be drying, creating dryness and fine wrinkles if not properly hydrated. Maintain skin health by following a consistent skincare routine that includes hydration and sunscreen.

Sleeping with Makeup: Sleeping with makeup is a skincare sin that has repercussions for your skin's natural regeneration process. Leaving makeup on can contribute to aging, including the development of fine lines and wrinkles, by interfering with nightly repair and regeneration.

Skintermittent: Skintermittent is like intermittent fasting for your skin to allow your skin to breathe and prevent the skin from stripping the natural oils. Set aside your makeup, serums, toners, and creams, and instead, cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser. For moisturizing, consider using aloe vera gel or a commercially available natural moisturizer.

Never ignore Hydration: Never underestimate the power of hydration. Properly hydrated skin has a smoother texture and makeup application is much smoother. Hydration plumps up the skin, which can significantly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Using a hydrating and non-stripping cleanser is the first step toward your skin being well-hydrated.

Look for products that contain sodium hyaluronate and niacinamide. You can also go for treatments like Hydra Facial, Viscoderm Hydrobooster, and Microdermabrasion which elevate skin hydration, smoothing texture, reducing fine lines, and boosting skin elasticity. Because these are gentle treatments, there's no need for recovery time, making them convenient options for achieving well-hydrated and rejuvenated skin.

