Actor Urvashi Rautela is one of the youngest actresses in B'Town. She has been part of two beauty pageant titles. Rautela's journey in the fashion industry began at the age of 15 when she got her first major break at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teenage model, she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week.

Urvashi's journey as a beauty pageant

In 2011, Rautela won Indian Princess 2011 and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011. She also won the title of Miss Tourism Queen of the Year 2011, which took place in China, making her the first Indian woman to win this pageant

In 2012, Rautela won the coveted crown of I AM She – Miss Universe India along with the special award for Miss Photogenic. However, she had to relinquish her crown as she was underage at that time.

In 2015, she once again participated in Indian pageantry and won the title. She represented India in Miss Universe 2015, although she did not participate.

And now after winning beauty pageants and being one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Urvashi has proclaimed herself as the world's most eligible bachelorette in her Instagram bio.

Urvashi updated her Instagram bio, which reads "World's Most Eligible Bachlettrote Award"

At the recent digital award function. Urvashi bagged the coveted Global Superstar Achiever and the World's Most Eligible Bachlettrote award at the IWM Buzz Awards 2023. She expressed her gratitude and shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "World's Most Eligible Bachelorette. My deepest gratitude to IWMbuzz and everyone for this award. I pledge to continue working diligently to live up to the expectations it carries."

As soon as she changed her bio to "World's Most Eligible Bachlettrote", the actress was trolled mercilessly.

A user mentioned, "What was the eligibility criteria?"

Another mentioned, "World' mein itni popular hai...lekin apne 'India' mein koi itne bhav nahi deta.." (She is pouplar in World no one cares about her in India).

The third one wrote, "I think she "buys" them awards !!"

Work front

'Inspector Avinash' is the latest addition to Urvashi's impressive filmography. In this crime thriller, Urvashi portrays a pivotal role alongside renowned actor Randeep Hooda, receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal. The film's compelling storyline and gripping performances captivated audiences, resulting in an outstanding rating of 8.5, further solidifying Urvashi's position as a box-office powerhouse.