While Deepika Padukone is believed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's current favourite, the director is reportedly not keen in casting her for his next movie starring Salman Khan in lead.

There were reports that Bhansali was yet again considering to have Deepika on board, but latest reports suggest that she has not been approached.

"The team has not approached Deepika for this film. The makers are still looking out for the right actress for this project," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that the makers of the untitled film are willing to cast a "younger" actress than Deepika. It will be interesting to see which tinsel town actress finally bags the big role in Bhansali's film.

SLB's last two films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat became huge blockbusters. Not only they impressed the critics, but also won hearts of the audience. With such current record, and Salman as male lead, many actresses would be dying to getthe opportunity.

Meanwhile, Salman has recently wrapped up the shooting of Bharat starring Katrina Kaif as female lead. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is now in post production stage. After the debacle of Race 3, fans are expecting it to bring back Salman's magic at the box office.

On the other side, Deepika is prepping for her much awaited film Chhapaak, which is based on the real life of an acid survivor. Being directed by Meghna Gulzar, it is being expected to be yet another stellar performance by the diva.