One of the sweetest B-Town couples - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 11th marriage anniversary on April 20. While a lot of congratulatory messages are being made from all ends, one old video has been going viral on social media in which the actress is seen answering if she had ever secretly checked her hubby's phone.

It's said that respecting each other's private space is a prerequisite to a healthy relationship, and spying on one's phone is a strict "no-no". Looks like Aishwarya too believes the same.

In an old candid rapid fire round on a show, the former Miss World was asked if ever she had checked Abhishek's phone secretly. Aishwarya straightway said "never".

In other questions, the host asked her if she had ever slept while watching a movie. The gorgeous diva said after her motherhood, she had at times dozed while watching films, but it's not because of the movie, but due to sheer fatigue.

In response to if she had ever regretted doing a film, Aishwarya's reply was "never". In a funny moment, the host expressed surprise when Aishwarya denied having bitched about any co-star, and the actress exclaimed, "Why you shocked?"

Watch the video here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007, and the duo has a daughter Aaradhya, who was born in November 2011. Although it has been 11 years since their marriage, the star couple never shies away from expressing love for each other. They often make adorable comments on each other that are good enough to serve as couple goals.

Although it's believed that Aishwarya shares a cordial relationship with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, fans were infuriated when the veteran actor didn't mention her in his Women's Day wish.

Big B had shared pictures of the ladies of his Bachchan family including – wife Jaya, daughter Shweta, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya, wishing on International Women's Day 2018. The fact that the collage didn't include Aisharya had irked her fans, who slammed the megastar for making "personal issues" public.

However, the irate fans had missed to see Amitabh's first post on Women's Day, in which he had shared a picture of Aishwarya as well.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will next be seen in the movie Fanne Khan. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan is reportedly an official remake of Belgian film Everybody's Famous. It's slated to be released on July 13.

On the other side, Abhishek's upcoming film is Manmarziyaan. Anurag Kashyap's directorial, the romantic drama also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Manmarziyaan will hit the screens on September 7.