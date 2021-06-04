Ayesha Shroff defends Tiger over violating Covid norms, Disha shares fiery social media post Close
Days after a doctor in Karnataka was brutally thrashed by a mob, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the doctors not only need protection from the Covid-19 but also the BJP government's callousness.

"Doctors need protection from coronavirus as well as BJP governments' callousness. Save the saviours," he tweeted.

Doctors

A 50-year-old doctor in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district was assaulted by a mob allegedly over the death of a six-year-old patient earlier this week. While, in another incident, a doctor posted at a Covid care centre in Assam's Hojai district was mercilessly attacked by a mob including the family members of a deceased Covid patient on Tuesday.

Both, Karnataka and Assam are BJP-ruled states.

