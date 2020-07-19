While the entire world remains fearful of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, overcoming their fear for the sake of others are healthcare officials who are risking their lives to treat hundreds and thousands of patients. But the horrific tales of doctors and hospital staff being attacked by the people and attendants of patients is beyond comprehension.

Shocking incidents are unfolding in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where doctors and medical staff are being treated mercilessly amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, two incidents have shocked the medical fraternity and has sent shockwaves across the country.

SMHS doctors brutally attacked

A dozen of resident doctors at the SMHS Hospital were allegedly attacked by the attendants of patients. A video shows one Dr Asif with a dislocated shoulder as a result of the brutal physical assault. The violence broke in the hospital after patients were demanding Remdesivir, a medicine treatment recommended for COVID patients and attendants beat up doctors and other medical staff for not fulfilling their demand.

According to hospital sources, remdesivir is in shortage at the hospital and it costs Rs 25,000 for 5 days.

Condemning the act of violence towards SMHS Hospital medical staff, association of resident doctors RDA SKIMS said: "We stand highly aggrieved and shocked at the recent incident of our colleague being attacked recklessly at SMHS. We stand in solidarity with our fellow colleagues, denouncing this heinous crime with the strongest of condemnations. We implore and strongly urge the authorities to take concrete steps providing a safe environment for our colleagues to work in and at the same time, booking the culprits and bringing them to justice."

Photos and videos shared on social media show injured doctors and medical staff getting treatment. Reports are unclear at the moment and official details are awaited on the matter.

Doctor attacked in a park

Another incident took place in J&K's Government Medical College (GMC), where attendants of a COVID patient allegedly attacked doctors with stones. It's unclear what led to the physical attack on the doctor.