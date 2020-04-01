In a shocking incident on Wednesday, doctors treating coronavirus patients at a Hyderabad hospital were attacked by the family of a deceased coronavirus patient. According to doctors from the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) at the Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, the patient aged 49-years-old was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago. Since the man had underlying conditions, his health condition worsened after coronavirus infection and was placed on life support.

The doctors at the hospital had informed the family about the man's deteriorating condition two days before he died. The man had developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The relatives had gotten aggressive at the news and the doctors had even asked for additional security, which wasn't provided.

Attacking doctors

When the man died, his relatives, two male and one female, attacked the on-duty doctors. They even damaged hospital property and broke windows. The assaulting persons, being treated by the doctors in the same ward, blamed the doctors for the death. Two male relatives attacked the General Medicine residents, the News Minute reported.

Condemning shameful act

While it is difficult to get a handle of one's emotions at the time of grief, but assaulting doctors who are putting themselves in harm's way is crossing a line. Condemning this shocking act, the commissioner and state health minister released a statement demanding immediate and strict action.

The Director-General of Police, Telangana directed the Commissioner of Police to take strong action against the culprits immediately. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare also issued a statement condemning the act of violence on the doctors.