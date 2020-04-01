Mumbai's Dharavi slum has reported a positive case of novel coronavirus. It is Asia's biggest slum and the slum-dwelling spread over 2.1 square kilometers in Mumbai received worldwide popularity after being pictured in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

The patient is a 56-year-old man and is presently undergoing treatment at Sion hospital. After the case was reported, the health authorities quarantined eight to 10 members of his family. The building where the man stayed has been sealed and residents are being provided with all the necessary items like food and water as they have been asked to stay indoors. His contact history is being traced.

According to a report, "One coronavirus positive case has been found in Shahu Nagar of Dharavi in Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the spot. Police is planning to seal the concerned building where the person has been found. More details are awaited."

Dharavi is a densely populated slum

Dharavi is one of the most densely populated areas of Mumbai and is home to over 15 lakh people. The place is spread over 613 hectares. According to an official statement, all caution is being taken that the cases don't spread in the area.

Mumbai has emerged as one of the hotspots for the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in India. While Maharashtra has over 320 positive cases of the virus, Mumbai is responsible for over half of them.

There are two hotspots in Mumbai for coronavirus, according to the city's health department. They named the Koliwada area of Worli and the Goregaon suburb as the two hotspots.

Cases rise in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, about 33 new patients have been registered in the state on Wednesday. Of the 33 new patients, 30 are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune and 1 from Buldhana. The total confirmed cases currently are 335 and the total death count in the state is 13.

India today has about 1637 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of today. There have been about 45 deaths reported so far due to the infection in the country. The global toll is 883,225 and out of these there have been many people who have returned home after recovering.