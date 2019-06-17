Live

The Indian Medical Association had called for a strike across the country on June 17th and asked for a withdrawal of non-essential medical services in solidarity with the doctors on strike in West Bengal against the state government.

The IMA is also schedule dot hold a dharna at its headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. While healthcare organisations across the country have taken up the protest, AIIMS doctors have decided to stay away to take care of the patients.

Doctors in West Bengal have been on strike since June 11, after a junior doctor was attacked by a deceased patient's family.

On Sunday, the doctors agreed to meet with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and come to an agreement. "We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," a spokesperson of the doctors said after a two-hour meeting," a spokesperson for the protesting doctors said.

