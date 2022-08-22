Anurag Kashyap's sensational mystery drama Dobaaraa is seeing positive growth at the box office amid positive reviews and word of mouth. Having been released in just 370 screens around the nation, the film earned good reviews from the audience.

Appreciating the positive reviews, Taapsee wrote, "The immense love we are getting from our pre-releasing screenings has made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success. Here's a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn't undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance."

According to reports, the film is made with a budget of Rs 50 crore. On its opening day, it collected Rs 72 lakh. On Day 2, the film managed to earn Rs 70 lakh followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Day 3. Thus, the first three-day collection of the film stands at Rs 2.84 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#DoBaaraa has a lacklustre opening weekend... Did witness an upward trend, but the jump - so essential after a low starting point - was missing... Fri 72 lacs [#Janmashtami], Sat 1.02 cr, Sun 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 2.98 cr. #India biz."

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, the film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies. It is an official adaptation of the Spanish sci-fi thriller Mirage, which is based on the concept of time travel.