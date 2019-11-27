The 2-Test series between India and Bangladesh turned out to be a one-sided affair with the home team ending up winning both matches with the margin of an innings and more. The first Test of the series was played at Indore, a city not traditionally regarded as a Test venue.

The people of Indore must have loved the opportunity to see their favourite cricketers in action. But one section of the crowd, during India's innings, also decided to poke fun at Bangladesh's leading player Mushfiqur Rahim.

In a video uploaded by a Twitter user, Mushfiqur could be seen fielding at the boundary line while the crowd behind him using a very strange but funny chant. It went something like this: 'Do rupay ki Pepsi, Rahim bhai sexy' (Two rupees worth of Pepsi, brother Rahim is sexy).

There wasn't a clear reaction from Rahim, so, it's hard to say what he thought of the chant, if he heard it. But one thing is certain, people of Indore sure know how to have a good time during matches.

Watch the funny video here: