Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has not managed to touch chords as the first film in the franchise did. Many felt Saif Ali Khan could not do justice to what Abhishek Bachchan had done in Bunty Aur Babli. There have been reports of a cold war brewing between Bachchan and Chopra that led to Saif Ali Khan replacing the actor in the film.

Saif gets candid

And now, Saif has spoken up about replacing Jr Bachchan in the film with such cult following. "I got a call from Aditya Chopra saying that would I have any qualms stepping in to play a role that another actor has played. And he said for some reason, they were not able to take the conversation forward. And do I have issues with it? I said that Hum Tum came to me like that as well and that happens," the Omkara actor told Pinkvilla.

"As long as everyone is clear and there's no bad blood or no controversies around and you have gone about it the right way which of course they would, then I don't really have an issue with that. It is a very different role, different than the usual," he further said.

The fall out between Aditya Chopra - Abhishek Bachchan

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that Abhishek Bachchan was not happy with the way the script of Dhoom 3 was molded to accommodate Aamir Khan's wishes. And the final nail in the coffin was when Abhishek Bachchan came to know that the whole climax had been changed without his knowledge.

"The script for Dhoom 3 was being constantly changed in Aamir Khan's favour. Abhishek's protests to producer Aditya Chopra and director Vijay Krishna Acharya fell on deaf ears. The last straw was the climax. When Abhishek arrived at the location for the shooting he was told that the entire climax had been changed without his knowledge. This is when Abhishek put his foot down. He told Adi that he would not work in the Dhoom franchise again," says a Bollywood Hungama report.