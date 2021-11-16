All is not well between Aditya Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. If reports are to be believed, the duo had a fall-out during the shooting of Dhoom 3. And that is why Bachchan has not been a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The original Bunty Aur Babli which was released in 2005 had Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film had swept major awards and remains one of their career-best.

What went wrong

So, it was a surprise to see Abhishek not being a part of the film's sequel. However, the reason behind him being replaced by Saif Ali Khan is said to be a fall out between Aditya Chopra and Bachchan Jr. If reports are to be believed, Abhishek was not happy with the way Dhoom 3's sequence were constantly modified as per Aamir Khan's inputs. And the nail in the coffin was when Bachchan reached on the sets to know that the entire climax had been suddenly changed.

The inside story

"The script for Dhoom 3 was being constantly changed in Aamir Khan's favour. Abhishek's protests to producer Aditya Chopra and director Vijay Krishna Acharya fell on deaf ears. The last straw was the climax. When Abhishek arrived at the location for the shooting he was told that the entire climax had been changed without his knowledge. This is when Abhishek put his foot down. He told Adi that he would not work in the Dhoom franchise again," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

"Since the nasty experience with Dhoom 3 there has been a cold war between Abhishek and Aditya Chopra. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was offered to Abhishek. But he refused the offer," the report further stated.