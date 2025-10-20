DMK for strengthening bond with non-Tamil communities as minister Sekar Babu greets North Indians in Hindi

In a gesture aimed at deepening the DMK's connect with non-Tamil communities in Chennai, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Sunday greeted north Indian residents in Hindi while celebrating Deepavali with migrant families in his Harbour Assembly constituency.

The event, organised by the in George Town, drew hundreds of migrant families, where the minister distributed Deepavali gift hampers to over 800 beneficiaries. His spirited greeting — "Namaskar, Aajaao Aajaao" — was met with applause and cheers from the crowd.

The outreach, viewed as part of the DMK's broader effort to strengthen its relationship with Chennai's diverse communities, comes amid BJP's criticism that the ruling party has not been forthcoming in extending festival greetings to Hindus.

Sekarbabu's Hindi address was widely interpreted as a gesture to counter such perceptions while underlining the Dravidian model's inclusive ethos.

"Even if our languages and cultures differ, we are all children of the same mother," Sekarbabu said, asserting that Tamil Nadu's governance model celebrates unity in diversity.

Appreciating the contribution of north Indian traders to the city's economic growth, he said, "If Coimbatore is called the Manchester of South India, Sowcarpet is undoubtedly the Manchester of Tamil Nadu."

His remark drew loud applause from the gathering, many of whom belong to Chennai's trading and business community.

Referring to a North Indian woman seated on the dais, Sekarbabu added, "In which other State would a north Indian woman be invited to sit on the stage during a party event? This is the true essence of the Dravidian model of governance."

Clarifying the DMK's stand on language, the minister stressed that the party was not against learning Hindi but only its imposition. "Tamil Nadu remains the safest and most welcoming State for migrant workers," he asserted.

The event concluded with the distribution of sweets and greetings, marking a symbolic moment of unity that echoed the DMK's message of inclusiveness and mutual respect among communities.

(With inputs from IANS)