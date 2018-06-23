Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin was detained by the police on Saturday, while he was protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Stalin was protesting against the arrest of DMK party cadres in Namakkal, where he accused the Governor of violating the principles of federalism. He also said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will not oppose the Governor as "they are afraid that their corruptions will be exposed".

At the protest, Stalin said that the DMK had a history of showing black flags to many leaders, citing the example of Indira Gandhi, adding that never were any cadres arrested for such a move.

As many as 192 DMK cadres were detained in Trichy yesterday while they were holding a black-flag protest against the Governor.

[With inputs from ANI]