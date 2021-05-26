Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board Minister and Harbour Constituency MLA Sekar Babu was the centre of a major controversy after his remarks about North Indian people in his constituency drew strong backlash. While addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Foodbank event organised by Mahavir International Chennai Metro on Wednesday, Babu took a dig at people who didn't vote for DMK and said they cheated by voting for BJP.

Babu's remarks come less than a month after DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that North Indians in the state are getting richer due to the efforts of the Dravidian parties, while they vote for BJP.

I have been living in this area for more than 40 years and I have seen the growth of the North Indians. You are economically empowered now because of the Dravidian parties. They uplifted your standard of living, not BJP. Under some illusion, you have been continuously supporting that (BJP) party. Even our parliament member (Dayanidhi Maran) would ask me why I am struggling for you as you don't vote for us, but I would say they also belong to this land and as a legislative member, it is my duty to be neutral for everyone," Babu said in an area that holds a sizable population of Hindi-speaking community, accordion to ANI.

Babu also said that unlike ballot paper, the EVM machines show whom a person has voted for. He further advised that those who've done evil, in this case the North Indian voters, should be shamed by showing kindness.

"Make a wrongdoer feel guilty and shy by doing him a favour. If others harm you, do good unto them, so that they are shamed into realizing their mistakes," the minister was quoted as saying.

DMK minister's remarks spark row

Many BJP leaders have called out Babu over his "North Indian" remark. There are accusations of discrimination against people and the opposition is demanding action from MK Stalin.