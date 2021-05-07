DMK President M.K. Stalin was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a low key ceremony presided by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan in Chennai on Friday along with 33 others who would be part of his cabinet, after he spearheaded his party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls.

While taking Oath, As Stalin read out his full name amid cheers and claps, his wife Durga Stalin and Chepauk MLA and son Udhayanidhi Stalin broke down in tears. Pictures and video of Durga Stalin shedding tears of joy have gone viral on Twitter, as many commented how it was an extremely emotional moment for her, given the years of political turmoil and struggles that finally culminated into this historic milestone for her husband.

Since 1967, this will be the sixth time the chief minister will be from the DMK, when party founder C N Annadurai was first elected to the post and thereafter, Stalin's father M Karunanidhi held the post.

Releases Rs.2,000 cr for Covid relief

Soon after taking the oath, he ordered payment of Rs 2,000 as first instalment to all ration card holders eligible to get rice as coronavirus impact relief. The DMK party had promised in its poll manifesto payment of Rs 4,000 as relief for poor as coronavirus has affected the people.

Stalin assumed office ordered payment of Rs 2,000 as first instalment of the relief this month itself. About 2.07 crore ration card holders will be benefited from the scheme involving an outlay of Rs 4,153.39 crore.

Similarly as a part of fulfilling the party's poll promises Stalin also ordered:

Reduction of milk price by Rs 3 per litre from May 16 onwards.

Free travel for women from Saturday onwards in ordinary state government run buses. The government will pay Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations as subsidy.

State government to pay Covid-19 treatment costs incurred in private hospitals under Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme and

Formation of a new department to process and solve the issues petitioned by the people. Stalin had collected the petitions promising that within 100 days the issues would be solved.

Portfolios distribution

The DMK swept the 2021 assembly election, winning 133 seats. Along with allies, including Congress, the alliance has a total seat strength of 159 in the 234-member Assembly. The AIADMK won 66 seats and its allies the BJP and the PMK, four and five seats respectively.

The DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will have 34 Ministers. As the CM, Mr. Stalin would hold public, general administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

While veteran leader Duraimurugan is designated number two in the Cabinet with Water Resources portfolio, former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramaniam is the new Minister for Medical and Family Welfare and will handle Health Department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madurai Central MLA Palanivel Thiagarajan will hold the finance portfolio.

The cabinet has two women ministers, P Geetha Jeevan, a former minister, who has been given social welfare and women empowerment, and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj who has been designated Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare.

(With inputs from IANS)