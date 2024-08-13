The ruling DMK will hold a meeting of its district secretaries on August 16 to discuss the preparations for the annual 'Mupperum Vizha' celebration. However, there is speculation that the role elevation of State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister may also be discussed.

The DMK organising secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Works, S. Duraimurugan in a late Monday night statement said the meeting would be held at the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam' and would commence from 10.30 a.m.

The party communique said the meeting was called to discuss the 'Mupperum Vizha' -- a celebration to mark the birth anniversary of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on September 15, party foundation day on September 16 and birth anniversary celebrations of Dravidian ideologue EVS Ramaswamy Periyar on September 17.

Though the meeting has been called to discuss Mupperum Vizha, there is speculation about the probable elevation of Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

There were rumours that Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would be anointed as the Deputy Chief Minister before the CM embarks on a tour of the US for securing investments to the state.

Tamil Nadu Minister Rajakannappan had in a recent public function addressed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister. He withdrew the comment and said that he could address him as Deputy Chief Minister after August 19th.

Minister Geetha Jeevan also referred to Udhayanidhi Stalin as the future Deputy Chief Minister, fueling speculation about his imminent elevation. She called him future the Deputy Chief Minister while speaking at an event in the Thoothukudi district.

While Udhayanidhi Stalin had categorically denied any possibility of elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister, his father and reigning Chief Minister Stalin did not rule out the possibility.

CM Stalin, when asked by media persons, said that the time was not ripe for the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister.

(With inputs from IANS)