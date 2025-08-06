Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been requested to inaugurate the Yellow Metro Line in Bengaluru. This request, made by both Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlights the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments to enhance the city's public transportation infrastructure. Shivakumar, who also serves as the Minister for Bengaluru Urban Development, inspected the Metro Yellow Line and addressed the media, emphasizing the joint nature of the project.

The absence of state government representatives at the recent inauguration of the Sharavathi Cable Bridge in Shivamogga district, which was attended only by BJP leaders, stirred political debates. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the bridge, and the lack of state presence was noted.

Shivakumar clarified the state's stance, stating, "The Metro project is not solely a Central government initiative. Both the State and Central governments are partners in this. What matters here is public service, not credit politics."

When asked about the decision-making process for the inauguration event, Shivakumar responded, "This is 'our' Metro. The Chief Minister and I had requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it."

He further elaborated on the shared responsibilities, stating, "Now a date has been given. This is not just a Central government project. Both the state and Centre have a 50 per cent stake each. If there's a Chairman from their side, there's a Managing Director from our side. No one is sidelined here. We are serving the people. As responsible leaders, we are fulfilling our duties."

The Yellow Line, which spans 19.15 kilometers and includes 16 stations, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7,610 crore. It is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on August 10, with a brief and simple event planned at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore auditorium. The inauguration will see the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and local MLAs traveling by Metro, marking a significant milestone in Bengaluru's public transportation landscape.

Shivakumar also addressed the financial challenges faced in the Double Decker project, particularly regarding land acquisition. He mentioned that a request for additional funding would be submitted to Prime Minister Modi.

"The MPs who are now creating a fuss should help bring in some grants -- that would be good for Bengaluru. None of them are talking about getting funds; they only find faults," he remarked, urging for a more constructive approach from political leaders.

The Deputy Chief Minister outlined future plans for the city's infrastructure, stating, "Wherever Metro lines are built next in the city, Double decker roads will be constructed too. For that, land will be acquired. If buildings are demolished, greater compensation must be given. BBMP and BMRCL have jointly decided to handle this," while taking a jab at BJP MPs for their lack of support.

In a nod to the efforts of those involved in the Metro project, Shivakumar expressed his appreciation for the officers, contractors, and workers who contributed to its completion. He acknowledged the hard work of the previous Managing Director, Maheshwar Rao, and other staff members. The inauguration of the Hebbal Junction flyover was also discussed, with Shivakumar stating, "It will be inaugurated by August 15 after getting a date from the Chief Minister. For now, only the stretch from KR Puram to Mekhri Circle will be opened."

He added that a new tunnel road from Esteem Mall towards the university in the Nagavara direction is in the proposal stage and will be completed in two years. Addressing the increasing traffic in Bengaluru, Shivakumar noted the city's appeal, citing its favorable weather, access to Cauvery water, and top educational institutions. He mentioned plans to acquire additional land near Metro stations for parking, suggesting a dual-purpose use of the space for both parking and commercial activities.

When asked about the asphalting of new roads in Bengaluru, Shivakumar confirmed ongoing efforts, stating, "Yes, it's happening. No matter how much we do, it won't be enough for Bengaluru's development. I'll speak about this during the Assembly session. We've given deadlines to officers." The Deputy Chief Minister also hinted at new initiatives for second-tier cities, promising to share more details soon. On the topic of Metro feeder buses, he assured that he would look into improving their performance.

Related