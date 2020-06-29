Netizens say that KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have made a mockery of social distancing norms at the anti-fuel price hike protest in Karnataka. They should be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased for 22nd times in the last three weeks. The Congress has launched a nationwide protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded immediate roll back of the hike. The party alleged that the prices of crude oil have risen by a fraction, but the BJP government is plundering people across the country with high tariffs.

Congress tweets photos and video of the gathering

DK Shivakumar came on a cycle from his home to the KPCC office to participate in the protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. The KPCC president was joined by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party leaders and activists. Later, Congress tweeted the photos and video of huge gathering of people at its protest in Karnataka.

The Congress captioned those photos and video with, "@INCKarnataka workers led by PCC President Shri @DKShivakumar & former CM, Shri @siddaramaiah protest against unnecessary hikes in fuel prices by BJP govt. #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike. A huge number of protestors gather on the streets of Karnataka to join the Congress led protest against fuel price hike. #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike."

Many people on Twitter were furious to see huge gathering at protest with no social distancing. Some of them said that the Congress is protesting against a genuine cause, but there was no need of such a huge gathering. Others said that Congress seems to be eyeing Karnataka after successfully spreading COVID-19 in Maharashtra. DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and other leaders should be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897.

Sameer dixit @ImOfficialDixit

Where is social distancing? You guys have broken the rules and everyone should be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897

Manoj kumar @mprasun7

After successfully spreading covid crisis in Maharashtra, Congress jhol party eyes for karnataka. What matters for @INCIndia is kingdom. India should come forward to clap for them

Savita @saavy_m

Yes breaking the rule of social distancing and mask not properly clad

Suresha @Spoojar2

No social distance No mask Giving big lecture on corona..now there members itself not following this

Sathya Ramadas @Sathya43012042

Idea and concerns are genuine... is such a large crowd needed at this time #Covid19Karnataka. Let us wait on watch on how much this is going to contribute to the count

Siddharth Sinha @siddsin79

Wow so much social distancing happening at the moment.... What a great way to spread your #ChineseVirusInIndia Great initiative by @INCIndia to spread #ChinaVirus in the country .. Bravo to @RahulGandhi and his team of #ChineseAgents