DK Films to make Indian own Avengers team

Superhero craze amongst youngsters is increasing day by day. It won't be wrong to expect an Indian-inspired superhero soon. Though Marvels and DC comics have already taken up the genre, there has always been a need for an Indian Superhero. DK Films, a Delhi based production house has already started working on it. The production house has made its first Indian superhero series titled Mahakaal, which is based on Indian mythology.

DK Films will soon be coming up with 10 more Indian Superheroes. These are namely Naari, She, Halt, Mr Suitboy to name a few. Founders of DK Films - Dushyant Kapoor and Ankit Vatsa say that their creations are inspired by their favourite childhood superheroes. Thus, most of the series has a connection to 90s superheroes. However, these are more comprehensive and focused on Indian mythology.

After 'Mahakaal', the makers launched 'Boom' which is made with an influence of the magic pencil shown in popular TV Show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. Another superhero, Mr Suitboy is an Indian superhero which has the power to get invisible. It is inspired by Anil Kapoor starrer movie Mr. India. The formula seems to be a hit as Shaktiman trailer on DK Films YouTube channel reached billions of views in just a matter of time.

With Avengers: End game set to release next month, the excitement towards superhero series is on its peak currently. By adding up 10 new superheroes, DK Films will be making Indian own Avengers team. This is the first time that Indian superheroes are being created for the global audience.