Prime Minister Narendra Modi in KedarnathTwitter/ANI

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi will celebrate Diwali with the army Jawans posted in Kedarnath. 

As per schedule, PM Modi reached Kedarnath at 10:00 am. 

Along with visiting the Himalayan shrine and addressing the jawans posted there, Modi will also review the ongoing projects in the region such as the widening of the road to Kedarnath, the building of houses for the priests of the temple, the construction of a grand 'samadhi' of Adi Sankara and the construction of walls on the banks of rivers Mandakini and Saraswati. 

Live Updates

2018-11-0710:32 (IST)

Army chief accompanies Modi to Kedarnath

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, DG ITBP Deshwal, Army Commander Lt Gen Abhay Krishna are accompanying PM Modi in Kedarnath. 

2018-11-0710:29 (IST)

Modi took a chopper from Dehradun to Kedarnath

Modi arrived at Dehradun on Wednesday morning from where he took a chopper to Kedarnath. 

2018-11-0710:28 (IST)

He addressed the army at Harsil in Uttarakhand

In Modi's address to the jawans at Harsil, Uttarakhand, he said, "Your devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians."

Modi also spoke about the various welfare schemes for ex-servicemen and the one rank one pension scheme. 

2018-11-0710:24 (IST)

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with the soldiers for the fifth time in a row. 

On Tuesday, he said, " Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."