Live

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi will celebrate Diwali with the army Jawans posted in Kedarnath.

As per schedule, PM Modi reached Kedarnath at 10:00 am.

Along with visiting the Himalayan shrine and addressing the jawans posted there, Modi will also review the ongoing projects in the region such as the widening of the road to Kedarnath, the building of houses for the priests of the temple, the construction of a grand 'samadhi' of Adi Sankara and the construction of walls on the banks of rivers Mandakini and Saraswati.

Live Updates