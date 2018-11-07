Earlier this week, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi will celebrate Diwali with the army Jawans posted in Kedarnath.
As per schedule, PM Modi reached Kedarnath at 10:00 am.
Along with visiting the Himalayan shrine and addressing the jawans posted there, Modi will also review the ongoing projects in the region such as the widening of the road to Kedarnath, the building of houses for the priests of the temple, the construction of a grand 'samadhi' of Adi Sankara and the construction of walls on the banks of rivers Mandakini and Saraswati.
Live Updates
Army chief accompanies Modi to Kedarnath
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, DG ITBP Deshwal, Army Commander Lt Gen Abhay Krishna are accompanying PM Modi in Kedarnath.
Modi took a chopper from Dehradun to Kedarnath
Modi arrived at Dehradun on Wednesday morning from where he took a chopper to Kedarnath.
Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun; he will celebrate the festival of #Diwali in Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/rAhdGJg1Dd— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018
He addressed the army at Harsil in Uttarakhand
In Modi's address to the jawans at Harsil, Uttarakhand, he said, "Your devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians."
Modi also spoke about the various welfare schemes for ex-servicemen and the one rank one pension scheme.
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with the soldiers for the fifth time in a row.
On Tuesday, he said, " Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."