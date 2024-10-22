Gifting holds a special place during Diwali, symbolizing the joy, togetherness, and personal connections we share with our loved ones. On the occassion of festival of lights, finding the perfect gift becomes an exciting yet meaningful task. From innovative gadgets to smart home solutions, this year, leading brands offer an array of thoughtful gifts that combine technology, elegance, and functionality.

Here's a guide to the best Diwali gifts that are sure to light up the celebrations for your friends and family.

1. Dyson OnTrac Headphones

For music lovers and those who enjoy immersive audio, Dyson's OnTrac headphones are the ultimate gift. These high-fidelity, noise-canceling headphones deliver an exceptional audio experience, whether you're at home or on the go. With up to 55 hours of battery life and over 2,000 customizable combinations for ear cushion colors, they provide both style and comfort.

Price: Rs 44,900

Available at: Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores

2. Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1

Gift the blessing of clean air this Diwali with the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1, perfect for battling seasonal pollution. This air purifier captures 99.95% of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns, ensuring a healthier indoor environment during the festivities.

Price: Rs 32,900 (festive offer)

Available at: Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores

3. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

For those looking to purify larger spaces, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet offers a 10-meter air projection range and is designed to clean rooms up to 1,000 sq. ft. Its advanced filtration system and ultra-quiet operation make it an ideal gift for creating a healthier and peaceful home environment.

Price: Rs 68,900

Available at: Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores

4. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine

Make Diwali cleaning a breeze with the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™, Dyson's first wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner. With its powerful suction and dual roller technology, it effectively removes dust, debris, and even tough stains—leaving your home spotless just in time for the celebrations.

Price: Rs 62,900

Available at: Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores

5. Qubo DashCam Pro 3K: A Safer Drive

For road-trippers and daily commuters, the Qubo DashCam Pro 3K is a thoughtful gift that provides safety and peace of mind. Equipped with a 5MP front camera and 2MP rear camera, it captures every journey in high resolution, making it an invaluable tool for anyone on the road.

7. Qubo Video Doorbell: Smart Home Security

Upgrade home security for your loved ones with the Qubo Video Doorbell. This AI-powered device provides 24/7 monitoring, two-way audio, and instant video calls, ensuring your family stays safe and connected, whether at home or away.

8. Goldmedal Diya LED String Lights: Illuminate Festivities

Bring a festive glow to homes with Goldmedal's Diya LED String Lights. With eight lighting modes and traditional diya designs, these lights are perfect for adding a warm, inviting ambiance to any Diwali setup.

Price: Rs 569

Available at: Amazon

9. Noise Luna Ring: Smart Health, Stylish Wear

For a blend of fashion and functionality, the Noise Luna Ring is a sleek gift that doubles as a health tracker. It monitors over 70 wellness metrics, providing insights on sleep, stress, and overall well-being—making it the perfect Diwali gift for the health-conscious.

Price: Rs 19,999

Available at: Noise.in

10. Motorola Edge 50 Pro: The Ultimate Tech Gift

For those who love cutting-edge technology, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro makes an excellent gift. It features the world's first AI-powered pro-grade camera, a Pantone-validated 144Hz display, and 50W wireless charging—offering a top-tier smartphone experience.

Price: Rs 27,999 (festive offer)

Available at: Motorola stores and online

11. OnePlus Nord 4

For those seeking performance and style, the OnePlus Nord 4 is the ultimate Diwali gift. It's the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era, boasting flagship-level features, including a massive 5,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, and up to 256 GB of storage. With 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, the Nord 4 ensures you're always powered up, making it a perfect choice for both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

OnePlus is offering attractive discounts on the Nord 4, including an instant INR 2,000 bank discount and no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months with select bank cards. Plus, enjoy a temporary price drop of INR 3,000, bringing the total savings to INR 5,000. The offers are available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and at OnePlus Experience Stores, as well as through various offline partners like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Sangeetha Mobiles.

12. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro

Immerse yourself in festive tunes with the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, offering up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that lets you enjoy your music without distractions. For a more premium audio experience, the Nord Buds 3 Pro brings hybrid adaptive ANC technology, ideal for cutting out noise in crowded places.

This Diwali, you can enjoy special discounts on these audio marvels. With instant bank discounts of INR 200 on the Nord Buds 3 and INR 300 on the Nord Buds 3 Pro, plus additional price drops of up to INR 500, the savings are too good to pass up. Students can avail extra discounts, and you can save even more when purchasing them alongside the Nord CE4 or Nord CE4 Lite.

13. OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Premium Sound for Festive Tunes

Elevate your Diwali experience with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, featuring Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) and dual dynamic drivers for rich bass and clear highs. With up to 39 hours of playback time and fast charging capabilities, these earbuds are perfect for uninterrupted festive celebrations.

Diwali shoppers can take advantage of an instant INR 1,000 bank discount and 12 months No Cost EMI on the Buds Pro 3. Red Cable Club members and students can also enjoy additional discounts, with exclusive savings for those purchasing alongside OnePlus smartphones. The offers are valid on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and other retail partners like Croma and Vijay Sales.

This Diwali, celebrate by giving gifts that truly matter—thoughtful presents that combine innovation, utility, and a personal touch. Whether it's a purifier for cleaner air or smart gadgets for added convenience, these gifts will ensure your loved ones experience the festival of lights with joy and comfort.