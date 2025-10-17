Diwali 2025: Shweta Bachchan dances to Aishwarya Rai's 'Kajra Re' with Agastya -Suhana Khan; fans say 'All Is Well'

As Diwali is just a few days away, celebs have already started hosting lavish Diwali parties. So far, Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Esquire, and Vikram Phadnis have thrown Diwali parties, and there are many more to come in the coming days. Many Bollywood celebs have amped up the glam quotient and attended the parties, putting their best fashion foot forward.

Amid several clips that have gone viral from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's party, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and their daughter Suhana Khan attended with her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda, along with Shweta and Navya Nanda.

Although Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya gave the bash a miss, several videos of Suhana and Agastya from the party have gone viral. In one of the clips, the rumoured couple Suhana and Agastya are seen dancing to Aishwarya–Abhishek's hit song Kajra Re.

But the surprise element was Shweta Bachchan joining the couple on the dance floor and grooving to the track.

Recently, fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani shared a video on her Instagram Story wherein she was seen dancing on Kajra Re. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed Suhana grooving with Agastya and Shweta Bachchan in the background. As soon as the clip went viral, netizens couldn't keep calm and hailed Shweta for doing so.

This comes months after the alleged feud between Shweta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, as they haven't been seen posing together. The rumour mills began buzzing when, during Ambani's bash last year, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed together sans the Bachchan family, while Amitabh Bachchan posed with Jaya, Shweta, Abhishek, Agastya, Navya, and other family members. This ignited the feud rumours. However, time and again, Abhishek has shut down trolls surrounding his marriage and has been seen attending his daughter's annual functions with Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Recently, during the Filmfare Awards, when Abhishek won an award, he credited Aaradhya and Aishwarya for the win and mentioned that Aishwarya had made several sacrifices. Although Aishwarya and Aaradhya didn't attend the awards or any Diwali parties, with Shweta dancing to Aishwarya's hit track, trollers can now rest their case on whether Abhishek and Aishwarya are heading for divorce.

Meanwhile, the song Kajra Re originally featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai in Bunty Aur Babli.