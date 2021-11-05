Bollywood celebs rang in Diwali in full festive fervor and spirit. From the Bachchans to the Khans, celebs decked up in their traditional outfits and wowed us all. Though the celebrations were a bit quieter than previous years, we did get to see our popular celebs turn head-turners with their attires and style. Let's take a look.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas and Priyanka celebrated the day in full desi style. The two did a puja together and complemented each-other in yellow and white. Priyanka shared the pictures and wrote, "या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali."

Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor looked every bit of a power couple as they left Anil Kapoor's Diwali dinner. Malaika oozed glamour in a pink saree while Arjun looked dapper in a black kurta.

Ranbir – Alia: Ranbir and Alia Bhatt looked every bit of a couple madly-in-love as they made their way to a puja pandal. Colour co-ordinated in blue, together, the two were a sight to behold.

Janhvi Kapoor – Khushi: The festive vibes were evident in the Kapoor clan's Diwali celebration this year. While Janhvi looked gorgeous in a green sequined saree, Khushi Kapoor grabbed spotlight in a baby pink lehenga.

Kajol – Ajay Devgn: Power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn also posed for a happy picture with their son, Yug.

Soha - Kunal Kemmu: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also shared pictures from their Diwali celebration and wrote, "Happy Diwali may love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart ♥️ @kunalkemmu."