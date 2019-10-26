Diwali 2019 is here and the entire nation is ready to celebrate the festival of light. Like most other celebrations, Diwali also remains incomplete without some music and songs.

The festival of Diwali is marked with fire-crackers, decorations, sweets and songs. The carnival is one of the biggest in the country as the whole nation appears brighter than ever before with all those lightings and diyas.

To make the celebration even more fun, Bollywood has till date produced many Hindi songs that are apt for Diwali. While some of the tracks are old, some are relatively old but sets the mood right for the occasion.

One can play the songs online or can download as per their convenience. Here is a compilation of some of the most popular Diwali songs in Hindi that you must have on your playlist.

1) Happy Diwali: In mixed voices of kids and adult singers, this song from the movie Home Delivery is perfect to brighten up the night more.

2) Diwali Ki Raat Piya Ghar Aane Wale Hai: This old song is a little slow, but goes well with the theme of the occasion.

3) Aayi Hai Diwali: From the movie Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, this dance number will force you to hit the dance floor.

4) Deep Diwali Ke Jhuthe: This is another old but apt song for the festival.

5) Diwali Phir Aa Gayi Sajni: This song is from the film Khazanchi. This will take you back to the old days while enjoying the essence of Diwali.