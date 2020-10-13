Social media and trolls go hand in hand. Every discussion becomes a war of words on Twitter and Instagram. If Bollywood drug nexus, Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput case wasn't enough for the trollers, the social media users have now started to target television actresses. The latest victim of social media trolls is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

As we all know, Mumbai's power cut was the hot trend on Monday morning which went on the whole days. Several actors residing in Mumbai expressed their displeasure over no power supply. Usually, the city has electricity throughout the day, and there is rarely a load shedding in Mumbai. But Monday was one of a kind day wherein the city saw blackout.

Divyanka took to twitter and posted a tweet saying, "Kam se nikle, ab bekar aur berozgar se fir rahe hai. Bhai koi bataega aaj Mumbai me bijli kyu nahi hai (Was out for work and I am sitting idle now. Will someone tells me why there's no power supply in Mumbai today?)"

To which a social media user took a dig at the actress. "Ek din bina make-up, bina AC ke bhi rehna seekho madam (Try staying a day without makeup and AC).

एक दिन बिना मेकअप के,बिना AC के भी रहना सीखो मैडम दाहिया! — jkjain (@indorempindia) October 12, 2020

Responding to him, Divyanka wrote: "Bewajah hero mat baniye uncle. Kaam to sarkaar ka tha jisme make-up ki zarurat nahi. Par vishesh tippania is prakar Karte hai aap log jaise jagah jagah Bigg Boss ka camera lagaya ho. Kuch acha likhe, ashirward de, anyatha kaam se kaam rakhe."

(Don't try to be a hero, uncle. This was the government's job, and there is no need for make up here. But the way you comment it looks like you have installed Bigg Boss cameras everywhere. Why don't you focus on your work rather than interfering in other's matter? If you have to give something, give blessings)."

When the social media user linked drugs and Karan Johar and gave an unnecessary piece of advice to Divyanka

The war of words didn't stop here. The user advised her not to get involved in drugs.

The user wrote, "Mera ashirward tumhare saath hai. Achi achi film karo aur drugs ke chakkar me mat padhna. Karan Johar ke paas toh bhool ke bhi mat jana."

To which, Divyanka schooled the aged social media user saying: "Yeh baat bhaut achi Lagi. Dil se dhanyewaad. Aaj kal, sab amoon tor pe doosro ke bina wajah galat ki maan le chalte hai. Kalakaar kitne bhi maznoot dikhe, dil dukhta hai. Jis Roz se pitaji is shehr ke hawae kar Bhopal gaye, prayas yahi hai ki un ka sar fakr se uncha rahe. Yeh kamal keechad me bhi kamal rahega (loved what you said. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. From the day my father left me in Mumbai to achieve my dreams, I have endeavoured to make him proud. Lotus will blossom in dirt).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.