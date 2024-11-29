Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light tells the story of a woman grappling with the complexities of identity, intimacy, and societal expectations. Divya's performance has received praise internationally for its rawness and depth. Yet, back home, reactions have been mixed. Prabha addressed these criticisms head-on, saying that the intimate scenes were never intended to 'please the audience.'

"The people behind this film are academically trained filmmakers. They did not include those scenes just for the sake of it," she said.

In discussing her experiences, Divya also made a poignant comparison to the late actor Silk Smitha, who faced similar criticism during her lifetime for her bold portrayals in films. "It was only after her death that people started to accept her as a person," Prabha remarked, adding, "When people were alive, they were judged and criticized." But now, after their deaths, they are sanctified. The same will happen with me."

She believes that the younger generation will be more accepting of such portrayals in cinema. "When the next generation watches this movie, they will be able to see it for what it is: a film, a story, and a character."

Prabha also pointed out the long-standing double standards in the Indian film industry regarding how actors are judged for their choices. "There are many actors who have done nude scenes in films, but because I am an Indian actor, my actions are scrutinized differently," she said.

Prabha, who plays the lead role in All We Imagine As Light, opened up about the growing controversy surrounding her intimate and nude scenes in the Malayalam film All We Imagine As Light. After the film's release on November 22, the candid scenes featuring Prabha's character have gone viral on social media, sparking both praise and backlash. The film, which won acclaim at international film festivals, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, has made waves for its bold storytelling and performances. However, it is the raw, unflinching portrayal of intimacy that has dominated discussions in India, revealing a stark contrast between the film's reception abroad and at home.

The actress acknowledged that while she never anticipated the film's success at Cannes, she was prepared for the backlash in India due to the sensitive nature of the scenes. "I did not expect Cannes, but I did expect this," she remarked, emphasizing the fact that in Indian cinema, the acceptance of nudity and intimacy on screen remains a debatable issue. "When I heard the script, I knew there would be controversy. It will take time for the system and mindset here to change," Prabha added.

The actor expressed disappointment at the ongoing focus on her nude scenes, particularly in a film that tackles complex themes. Prabha explained that the film's concept should be discussed. If the concept was not strong, would the film have garnered global attention? It is not the nudity but the story that matters.

She also pointed out that many viewers are missing the larger message of the film, with some criticizing her character's vulnerability rather than engaging with the deeper themes of the movie.

She also mentioned that, as a professional, she did not feel uncomfortable during the intimate scenes. "I did not feel anything doing the intimate scenes. The film and the story are what matter the most," she clarified. To ensure comfort and safety while filming intimate scenes, the crew had appointed an intimacy coordinator. She explained that only a few select crew members were on set during these scenes, emphasizing, "The scenes were done with full consent and care."

The actor acknowledged that societal attitudes towards nudity and intimacy in films will take time to evolve in India. "It is a gradual process. Perhaps, in 30 years, we will see a change in how people perceive films like this," she said, reflecting on the ongoing cultural shift in global cinema. Despite the controversy, Prabha remains focused on the bigger picture, which is the film's critical acclaim.

The film was released in theatres last week alongside Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk and both the films have been receiving praise from the audiences.