On October 28, Splitsvilla 10-star Divya Agarwal lost her father to COVID-19. The reality star was distressed and shared her sorrow with her fans and followers. A few days later the actress bounced back and shared a glamorous picture on her Instagram for which the actress was trolled brutally.

Here's what exactly happened.

Divya trolled for sharing glam pictures a few days after he father's demise.

MTV Splitsvilla 10 contestant Divya Agarwal was trolled mercilessly for posting a glam picture just a week after her father Sanjay Agarwal's death. The actress shared a magazine cover wherein she was seen wearing a blazer mini dress. But her post didn't go down well with a certain section of social media users, and they began trolling her for not mourning her father's death and resuming work.

Divya lashed out at trolls.

This angered Divya, and she gave it to the trolls. Sharing a few screenshots of the hate messages that she received on Instagram, she wrote, "I really don't know what to say ... why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling. It's sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations.. maybe the world is so toxic right now.. they only want to see people cry."

Drawing compression with Virat Kohli's situation she wrote

"We are in a country where @virat.kohli is respected for resuming back to his passion after his father's demise But when I'm willing to do the same, people are trolling me.. this is the last day I'm posting about these things. Tomorrow onwards no one will even know what I think.. I'll go with the speed of a rocket. You won't dare to speak in front of me looking into my eyes. I'm so fearless you'll be scared."

Divya is appalled with the way trolls have attacked her.

As reported in E Times, reacting to trolls, Divya said,

It's sad to see how people can demean you on social media for choices made for survival. By survival, I don't mean monetary but I mean mental survival. The loss my family and I have gone through can never be measured and replaced and neither would we want it that way. Having said that, I began work to keep my mind off things to avoid hitting depression and to keep my family together in tough times. It's easy to lock yourself and mourn and feel like the world has crumbled around you, it takes that much more courage to get out there pull your socks up and keep yourself busy for the sake of a mourning mother and brother. Eventually, I'd like to say my father would not have wanted it any other way. Me working is for my father and the peace of my family. Please let's spread love not hatred.

Earlier Divya had shared a picture with her father, expressing her love for him.

Last week, in an Instagram, live with her boyfriend, reality television star Varun Sood, Divya had said that they would continue to live their lives to the fullest as that is what her father would have wanted.

During the live interaction, Divya had also said, "My dad is with me. Now, he is on the other side. Main sabko dhamki deti thi (I used to warn everyone), 'My dad is a lawyer, if you mess with me, he will screw you up.' I can still do that. In fact, now, he is on the other side, and he is protecting me from there."