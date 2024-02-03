Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande made her first public appearance days after the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale with her husband Vicky Jain on Friday.

Ankita and Vicky were mobbed by media as they were snapped at a restaurant in Mumbai.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Ankita and Vicky were seen holding each other close as they posed for the cameras.

What did they wear?

Ankita opted for a red strapless gown and kept her hair open. While Vicky looked dapper in a black shirt paired with matching pants.

Ankita also partied with Orry, a video shows Orry getting out of the car after partying with the couple.

Ankita and Vicky were massively trolled for lovingly posing with each other after constant fights inside the BB house.

Take a look at what netizens have to say

A user wrote, "Ankita and Vicky are still together, they didn't divorce each other.

Another mentioned, "Everything looks so fake and artificial.."

The third one mentioned, "IIs only money that is involved, they are not looking happy.."

The next one asked, "Is the divorce cancelled.."

Vicky clarifies why he tried to slap Ankita

Inside the BB 17 house, Vicky and Ankita had fought and abused each other. They were on the verge of getting divorced. Ankita in anger tried to kick Vicky, this didn't go down well with Ankita's mother-in-law and she told Ankita that her father-in-law had called her mother and asked if she also did the same.

During his conversation with the media, Vicky spoke about viral moments. In the episode it was shown that Vicky tried to hit Ankit, this didn't go down well the netizens and they slammed him. However, Vicky clarified that the clip looked intense and he never tried to hit her.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Vicky said, "When I look back at the clip today, it does come across as a harsh gesture. But seriously, I said even that time that after you are educated, after you have reached a certain point in life, you become a very sorted person. These things are not in our system to react like that. I have had big fights with everyone there but I have never been abused, I always followed the conduct. I have always been in charge of my emotions, and I have proved it.'

"It wasn't a 'one place I have gone wrong' situation. The gesture meant nothing, and Ankita and I know that. We are so strong with our things (our bond), we know that whatever we said in the circumstances that we were in, we don't even have to revisit and clarify to each other. Our relationship is so strong that we can allow each other to act in a certain way and let you be a total individual.

Ankita and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss house together in October 2023.

Vicky was eliminated during the week as a part of a surprise eviction, and Ankita was the third runner-up of the show.

Munawar won Bigg Boss 17.