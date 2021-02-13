The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole is going on leave for a period of six days, during which time Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, will take charge. Pole, IAS, will be on leave from Monday, February 15 till Friday, February 15. As the interim Div Com, Shahid Choudhary will be running point on all activities throughout next week.

Div Com's meeting on J&K issues

On Thursday, Div Com Pole chaired a meeting Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Director Land Records, ADC Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner Central, ACR Srinagar, SDM Srinagar, Tehsildars and other concerned Revenue Officers. DC Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza, ADC Ganderbal, concerned ACRs, SDMs, and Tehsildars to review the functioning of the Revenue department in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

Div Com also directed concerned officers to ensure timely disposal of all pending cases. He also asked for speedy reimbursement of compensation to all landowners and speedy attestation and mutation.

J&K development plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government has decided to resettle all displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the valley by 2022 along with creating 25,000 jobs for the people there and train connectivity to the region.

The Minister said that the government provides Rs 13,000 per month to the families of 44,000 Kashmiri Pandits who have relief cards. "The government also provides free ration and has plans to settle them back in their houses in the Valley by 2022."

Shah also allayed apprehensions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir assuring that "no one will lose their land in the Union Territory" as the government has enough land for development work.

(Added inputs from IANS)