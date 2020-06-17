Day after the violent scuffle at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops that claimes the lives of 20 soldiers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter saying that the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," read Singh's tweet.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister said, "The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's breavehearts."

What happened on Monday night

Many Indian Army troops are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment in one of the worst fights between our soldiers and the Chinese People's Liberation Army at Line of Actual Control.

The Indian Army, late on Tuesday evening, said 20 jawans were killed and many others have been injured. The Chinese side, too, has suffered heavy casualties and reports have suggested that over 40 PLA soldiers have either died or are injured in the Galwan clash. However, the exact number has not been given.