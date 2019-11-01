Housefull 4 has performed extremely well on Thursday as it is all set to enter Rs150 crore club. The film has become the highest grosser of the Housefull franchise to date and it's barely a week old in the theatres.

The film is getting a huge footfall at the theatres and the box office numbers surely justify that the film is a huge success, not only at the box office but audiences are enjoying the mad comedy too.

Renowned distributors of the film fraternity came forward and said that Housefull 4 is a sure shot hit at the box office.

Enlightening on the dream run of Housefull 4, CEO of Cinepolis India, Devang Sampat shared, "HouseFull 4 has had phenomenal run so far at our plexes. It opened well even during the pre-Diwali weekend, but once it picked on Monday, it has been no looking back for this biggest comedy franchise. At Cinepolis, across 385 screens, we have generated around million-plus admits and expects this to double. Akshay Kumar is enjoying a great run at the box office and this is yet another feather to his cap. The movie is loved unanimously by the audience and is still running at high occupancy; doesn't look like it is going slow down anytime soon."

Talking about the stupendous response that Housefull 4 has received, Rajender Singh Jiyala, the chief Programming Officer of INOX shared, "HouseFull 4 has received stupendous response across INOX plexes. It has been loved by all age groups especially family audiences, who have welcomed it wholeheartedly. This Diwali we couldn't ask for more as it reaffirms our belief that comedy movies work wonders during the festival season. Akshay Kumar's dream run continues at the box office."

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures admits that this Diwali has been fully about laughter with Housefull 4 at the theatres. "This Diwali has been truly HouseFull4 waali! We have never seen such huge group bookings at our plexes. From the day it has opened on Friday, it has grown many folds on Monday, Tuesday and is still growing stronger even on weekdays! Housefull 4 has emerged kids' favourite movie of the season and they couldn't stop laughing throughout this comic caper. We congratulate Sajid Nadiadwala, Fox Star Studios on the successful run and Akshay Kumar who has a Midas touch!"

The distributors surely feel that Housefull 4 was a win-win during this Diwali season which came along with a huge success at the box office.

The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.