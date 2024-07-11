'Distasteful, cringe, after marriage how is Katrina allowing ':Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri can't stop kissing in Jaanam song; fans irked

Vicky Kaushal is the man of the hour. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz. The romantic song, a sensuous song titled Jaanam was dropped on July 9.

Bad Newz - Jaanam, featuring the sizzling duo Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri has set the screens on fire!

The scorching chemistry between Vicky and Triptii in Jaanam promises to captivate audiences making it the boldest song of the year.

With its steamy visuals and electrifying romance, the on-screen connection between Vicky and Triptii is truly off the charts.

The sultry number shows Vicky and Triptii in bold avatars. The duo were seen romancing in the bathtub, shower, on the restaurant table. They were seen locking lips at every place possible.

First, they kissed on the staircase and also kissed in the swimming pool. If that was not enough, they also started making out in the shower. They were seen kissing each other passionately on the dining table.

Netizens react

Fans are unable to handle the smoking chemistry between Vicky and Tripti and are enraged over Vicky doing lip-lock and steamy scenes. They are of the view that Katrina Kaif would feel bad.

A section of netzines loved the music and Vicky's flaunting abs.

A user wrote, "Sorry but after marriage how is Katrina allowing this.."

Another mentioned, "The kiss was unnecessary.."

The third one wrote, "Distasteful.. after movies like Sambahdur and Uri."

The fourth one said, "I'm sorry but this just looks super cringe and not sensual at all I mean Kajol and in SRK in Suraj hua madhyam was peak sensuality i expected better from Dharma."

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and choreographed by the renowned Remo D'Souza.

Also starring Ammy Virk, the film is directed by Anand Tiwari. Bad Newz lands in theatres on July 19th, 2024!