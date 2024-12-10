Prolific singer Sonu Nigam on Monday attended a concert in Rajasthan called 'Rising Rajasthan,' which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other cabinet ministers. However, the singer was left miffed after the CM and other ministers left his concert midway while he was still performing on stage.

Sonu takes a sarcastic dig at politicians

Sonu took to Instagram to call out CM Bhajan Lal Sharma for disrespecting Maa Saraswati and the art. The singer shared a video requesting politicians not to attend shows if they can't respect the artists.

Sonu in his video shared, "While I was performing, I saw that the CM and other dignitaries got up and left the show midway. Seeing them go, the other delegates who had come from different parts of the world also walked out. How will people from foreign countries appreciate Indian artists if our own people don't do it?, I just want to request all politicians that if you want to leave a show midway then don't attend it in the first place, or leave before the concert begins. It is very disrespectful to leave abruptly while an artist is performing on stage. Ye Saraswati ka apmaan hai." (it's disrespectful to Maa Saraswati).

Hearing ppl were not happy with the lunch arrangement and thn this ?? https://t.co/O24BEwCJ89 — Vaibhav Kalani (@GummyCrush_) December 10, 2024

Sonu added that the incident was brought to his notice by the others who enjoyed his concert He added."I know you all are busy, you have a lot of work and you should not waste your time by attending such shows, so please leave before the performance begins."

Netizens agreed with the singer and came to his support and lauded him for voicing out the issue.

A user wrote, "Only you have the guts to speak on such sensitive things."

On the work front, Sonu recently sang the Mere Dholna in Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.