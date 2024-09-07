With dhol, tasha, crackers and flowers devotees welcome Lord Ganesha at pandals and their homes. The entire atmosphere in the country is filled with festive fervour, especially in Maharashtra. Kartik Aaryan was seen bowing down to 12-feet tall Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the first day of Ganesh Utsav

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kartik Aaryan made a special visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

'Disrespectful, why's his shirt unbuttoned ?': Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja on first day of Ganesh Utsav [Reactions]

Keeping up with the tradition. Kartik visited the Lalbaugh cha raja on the first day of Ganesh Utsav. Several videos that have gone viral show, Kartik Aaryan walking barefoot on the premises of Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor greeted everyone with folded hands.

Kartik Aaryan was accompanied by his family. For the darshan. Kartik wore a navy blue shirt and jeans. He kept the buttons of his shirt open.

At the temple premise, Kartik Aaryan even took pictures with fans and the police officers stationed at the venue.

He also took to his social media and shared a series of pictures where he bowed down to lord Ganesha. He also offered flowers and modak to Ganesha.

One said, "Kartik should button his shirt"

Another commented, "Om Gan Ganpate Namah."

The third one said, "It's inappropriate and indecent this way."

Professional front

Kartik was last seen in Chandu Champion, a film that received acclaim from both audiences and critics. The movie, which recently debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

Kartik's upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in November. The film stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. He is also set to appear in Kunal Kohli's Ryan: First Mission with Fardeen Khan and Manushi Chhillar, and will feature in Aashiqui 3 with Triptii Dimri and Arjun Panchal. Kartik will star in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, further adding to his busy slate.