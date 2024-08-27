Devotees all over the world celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna on Monday, August 26, The auspicious festival is observed on the eighth day or Ashtami in the holy month of Shravan (August-September) of the Hindu calendar.

From Raas Leela to Dahi Handi to great foods, Krishna Janmashtami — also known as Sri Krishna Jayanthi, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami and Ashtami Rohini — is celebrated with much fervour in India.

Dahi Handi is an important part of Janmashtami festivities. A day after lord Krishna's birth, Dahi Handi celebrations will be held today, August 27, 2024.

The Dahi Handi ritual consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd), chocolates and butter, and people make a pyramid and one of the people tries to reach and breaks The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.

Places like Mathura which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna's and Vrindavan, celebrated Janmashtami with full enthusiasm. Several videos and pictures from Janmashtami from different parts of the world surfaced on social media.

lLet's take a look at how celebs celebrated Janmasthmi

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande shared a video where she is performing Janmashtami Puja at her residence in Mumbai.

In the clip shared by Ankita Lokhande, she is has wrapped a bath towel on her head, while she is seen wearing a printed blue outfit.

In the clip, she is seen performing puja. However, netizens weren't happy with the way she was doing puja, as she poured the water on lord Krishna's idol with a small Bisleri bottle instead of lota. She was seen holding agarbatti in her left hand while performing puja. All these minute details were noticed by eagle-eyed netizens and they slammed her.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni celebrated Janmashtami with their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. Upasana gave us a glimpse of the pooja ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

The mom-daughter duo twinned in blue outfits. Ram Charan's mother and Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, were also seen encouraging little Kaara while keeping her footsteps.

Other celebs who celebrated Janmashtami are

In the photo, Upasana and Kaara are sitting in front of the deities and praying. She wrote, "Amma & kaara simple sweet puja time #happyjanmashtami (sic)."

Ram Charan and his pet dog, Rhyme, joined the mom-daughter duo.

Varun Dhawan joined the team of Border 2, and took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Lord Krishna, with a wish, "Happy Janmashtami."

Arjun Kapoor posted an animated video of himself breaking the Dahi Handi and said, "Happy Janmashtami."

Parineeti Chopra shared a special message that read, "On this special day, may Lord Krishna's blessings surround you and your loved ones, filling your hearts with peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to you all..."

Shraddha Kapoor, whose recently released horror comedy film Stree 2 is breaking all records at the box office, posted an image of Lord Krishna on her Stories. She wrote, "Maakhan churane aaye hain Kanha, Janmashtami ki dher saari shubhkamnayein (Kanha has come to steal butter, best wishes for Janmashtami)."

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt also joined in the festive spirit and wished everyone a happy Janmashtami on their Stories.

Shilpa Shetty expressed, "This Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of hope and love!"