'Disrespectful': Seema Sajdeh wears sunglasses while performing aarti during Dhanteras havan; gets trolled

Karan Johar's third season of the dramatic reality show Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives, retitled Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives is currently streaming on Netflix, India. This season showcases the lives of high-profile wives from Delhi and Mumbai, its battle of two cities that talks about their diversity in terms of culture, food, dressing style and much more. The show has been garnering mixed responses from the fans. Some have loved the show and are watching it as a guilty pleasure, while some have dubbed it as cringe.

Seema was called out for being part of the show as her marital status changed after she got divorced from Sohail Khan. For the unversed, on season 2 of the show, Seema had addressed her separation and spoke about the same with her elder son Nirvan.

However, in season 3, Seema introduces her new boyfriend, Vikram, but his face isn't seen in the show. She also says, "Those who know me, know Seema and Vikram's love story."

To note, Seema was engaged to Vikram before tying the knot with actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan. And now she is back with Vikram.

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Seema attended Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office puja in Mumbai. The event was attended by celebrities from the film industry, including Kill actor Lakshya, Siddharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, Seema her younger son and supposedly her now boyfriend Vikram.

Seema shared a series of pictures and videos from her Dhanteras puja and celebrations. She captioned the post, "Your real dhan (wealth) is the people you love and the memories you make with them ❤️ Happy Dhanteras and have a FABULOUS Diwali thank you all for giving us yet another firecracker of a season."

In one of the clips, Seema doing puja, and Panditji is performing havan, wherein she is doing aarti with her younger son. However, what caught netizens' attention was Seema who is sitting for Havan was seen wearing sunglasses while performing aarti,

The actor was heavily criticised for doing so and they schooled her for being disrespectful towards customs and traditions.

Netizens react to Seema wearing black glares and doing aarti.

A user wrote, Madam please remove sunglasses I understand your pain but it's good for your health every bad whatever you see will go away."

Another mentioned, "Who wears glares during havan?."

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan ended their 24-year marriage

Seema and Sohail fell in love, eloped and got married. They tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for a divorce in 2022 and were living separately for a couple of years before that. They co-parent their two sons- Yohan and Nirvaan.

Seema is a designer who made her acting debut with the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhavana's husband-actor Chunky Panday, Neelam's husband-actor Samir Soni and Maheep's husband-actor Sanjay Kapoor have made frequent appearances on the show. However, Sohail did a cameo in season one of Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Lives.